20 Umrah pilgrims killed in Saudi bus crash

20 people were killed in Saudi Arabia when a bus carrying Umrah pilgrims overturned.

The tragedy occurred in Aqaba Shaar in Asir, with injuries and fatalities reported.

The accident occurred on Monday, March 27 between the city of Abha and the Muhayil Asir governorate, reported Arabian Business.

Saudi bus crash fatalities

Reports from the scene said the bus was carrying a number of pilgrims in the Kingdom.

Civil defence teams, the Red Crescent and security authorities went to the site of the accident and roads were closed.

Injured passengers were transported to hospitals in the area.