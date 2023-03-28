Imran Khan’s ‘84 cases against me’ claim BUSTED

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has been repeatedly claiming of facing 84 against him but PTI supremo’s claim has been proved false.

SAMAA TV reported that only 37 cases have been registered against Imran Khan across the country.

Contrary to his claims, in most of the cases, the plaintiffs are not the government but the citizens.

As per documents available with SAMAA TV, 37 cases registered against Khan contrary.

PTI propaganda of 20 cases against Imran Khan turned out to be a lie. Shockingly, actual number of cases is less than half of the claims of Imran khan.

Province/ICT No of cases against IK Islamabad 28 Punjab 6 FIA 2 Balochistan 1 Total 37

PTI Chairman is named accused in only 37 cases. Of these, 35 are registered with the police and two with the FIA. In most cases, the complainants are citizens.

According to the official document obtained by Samaa, a maximum of 28 FIRs against Imran Khan are registered in different police stations of Islamabad. Out of the six cases registered in Punjab, four are in Lahore, while Attock and Faisalabad have one case each.

Former ministers Asad Umar, Ali Amin Gandapur, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Farrukh Habib and Umar Ayub are also named in some cases. A case has been registered against Imran Khan in Balochistan.

According to the documents, two cases filed against Imran Khan in FIA are related to PTI funding.

So far, no court has canceled the arrest warrant of Imran Khan in these cases, nor has he given a protective bail.