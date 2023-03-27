Gilgit Baltistan ‘Police ban’: IHC issues notice to federal govt, seeks reply on March 29

Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Abdul Khaliq on Monday moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) and challenged Interior Ministry’s notification for banning GB Police from going to other provinces along with CM squad.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Mohsin Akhtar has issued a notice to the federal government, seeking a response on March 29.

The Home Ministry’s notification was challenged by the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan and the Gilgit-Baltistan Government

Advocates Mian Ali Ashfaq, Qadir Janjua and Ahad Khokhar appeared on behalf of the petitioners.

The case was fixed for hearing again on March 29.

It is pertinent to note that federal government on Wednesday appointed Dar Ali Khan Khattak, a Grade 20 officer, as the new inspector general of police (IGP) of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The government made this decision so the GB police personnel, allegedly deployed at Zaman Park, could be withdrawn. The authorities took a decision to call back Gilgit Baltistan allegedly deployed at Zaman Park.

The GB police force is allegedly deployed at Zaman Park in Lahore to protect PTI chief Imran Khan against his possible arrest.

Previously, Wazir Saeed was serving as the GB police chief.

The Establishment Division issued a notification for the removal of Mr Saeed. He has been asked to report to the division.