Pakistan has strongly condemned the abhorrent act of desecration of the Holy Quran in the Netherlands.

In a statement, the Foreign Office termed such hateful acts racist and Islamophobic and said that their repeated occurrence calls into question the legal framework behind which the Islamophobes hide and spread hatred with impunity.

The Foreign Office said freedom of expression comes with responsibilities and it is responsibility of national governments and international community to prevent such acts, which are perpetrated with the ulterior motive to provoke and incite religious hatred and violence.

Pakistan condemns another abhorrent act of desecration of Holy Quran in Denmark

In a statement on Monday, the Foreign Office said recurrence of such acts is a troubling manifestation of growing hatred, racism and phobia against Muslims and their faith.

It said such acts call into question the efficacy of legal framework behind which Islamophobic hide and incite hatred with impunity.

The Foreign Office said right to freedom of expression cannot be used as a smokescreen to deliberately denigrate the Holy Scriptures or personalities of any religion.

The Foreign Office urged the international community to develop legal deterrence with a view to preventing and prosecuting such acts, in line with the responsibilities and duties enshrined in international human rights law.

Pakistan strongly condemns Israel raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Pakistan strongly condemns the raid by Israeli forces on Al Aqsa Mosque on the third day of the holy month of Ramadan, expelling the worshippers and violating the sanctity of the Mosque – one of the holiest sites of Muslims.

Such reprehensible attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli occupation forces, during the holy month of Ramadan, have become a regular feature in recent years. These acts not only constitute grave violation of fundamental right to freedom of religion or belief of the Palestinian people but also an affront to the religious sentiments of over 1.5 billion Muslims around the world.

The indiscriminate use of force by Israeli occupation forces against defenseless Palestinians defies all humanitarian and human rights norms and laws. By carrying out the illegal raids, Israel has backed out on its own recent commitment to respect the sanctity of Ramadan.

Pakistan calls upon the international community to take urgent action to put an end to the Israeli transgressions that have been particularly ascendant since the beginning of this year.

The statement reads,“ We reaffirm our unstinted support for the Palestinian people and the Palestinian cause, and renew our call for a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State, with pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital being the only just, comprehensive and lasting solution of the Palestinian question, in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions.“