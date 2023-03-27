ECC okays financing facility for Balochistan’s share in Reko Diq project dispute settlement

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Monday approved a summary of Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) regarding arrangement of finance facility for funding of Baluchistan’s share of obligation in Reko Diq project dispute settlement.

The ECC meeting with directions to the Finance Division to arrange payment of markup amounting to Rs6.23 billion for the period from March 31, 2022 to December 30, 2022 to the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) for short term finance facility of Rs65 billion.

Price of Remdesivir 100 mg injection remains same

The ECC considered a summary of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination for maximum retail price of Remdesivir 100 mg injection for the treatment of Covid-19 and decided not to increase the price of Remdesivir 100 mg injection and the existing MRP i.e Rs. 1892/vial shall remain fixed.

Summaries defer

The ECC deferred summaries of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on fixation MPR of 54 new drugs and increase in prices of 119 drugs.

The ECC also deferred a summary of Ministry of Aviation on engagement of International Finance Corporation as transaction advisor for the outsourcing of three airports.

Federal Minister for Power Mr. Khurram Dastgir Khan, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, Minister of State for Petroleum Mr. Musadik Masood Malik, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi MNA/Ex-PM, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, SAPM on Government Effectiveness Dr. Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, Coordinator to the PM on Economy Mr. Bilal Azhar Kayani , Coordinator to PM on Commerce and Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal, Federal Secretaries and other senior officers attended the meeting.