Not just parliament, all stakeholders must be part of ‘grand national dialogue’: Asif

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has said that all stakeholders must participate if a grand national dialogue is held, and not just parliament.

Talking to the media outside the Parliament House on Monday, the PML-N leader said it is not only parliament that has been a stakeholder in the country’s 75-year history.

Also Read: PTI-govt lawmakers ruckus leads to deferment of joint session

Fortunately or unfortunately, there have been many stakeholders in the country, the minister said, adding everyone should sit down and talk.

Without taking any names and in reference to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Asif said if someone wants to hold talks, there should be comprehensive talks.

Also Read: PM calls president’s letter over Punjab, KP polls PTI’s press release

“There should not be negotiations for the current objective situation,” he added.