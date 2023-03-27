Pakistan set 183 runs target for Afghanistan in third T20

Afghanistan elected to field first after winning the toss in third T20 International against Pakistan in Sharjah, as Rashid Khan’s side has already won the series and are looking for a whitewash.

On the other side, Pakistan’s stand-in captain Shadab Khan made two changes to the side and brought in Iftikhar Ahmed and Muhammad Wasim Junior in place of Azam Khan and Naseem Shah.

Pakistan’s batting

Pakistan could not get off to a good start in the third match as well, as Muhammad Haris failed once again and got out after scoring just one run.

Tayyab Tahir also showed disappointing performance again and was dismissed after scoring 10 runs.

Abdullah Shafique, who got out for duck in first four matches, was bowled by Rashid Khan after scoring 23 runs off 13 balls.

Saim Ayub scored 49 runs but got out one run shy of his first International fifty. Imad Wasim scored 13 runs off seven balls whereas Iftikhar Ahmed scored 31 runs off 25 balls.

Skipper Shadab Khan added 28 runs off 17 balls as Pakistan ended up with total of 182 in 20 overs.

Afghanistan Playing XI: Usman Ghani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Ahmad Malik

Pakistan Playing XI: Mohammad Haris (wk), Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abdullah Shafique, Tayyab Tahir, Imad Wasim, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Wasim, Zaman Khan