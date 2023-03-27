Watch Live
Afghanistan elect to field first after winning toss in third match

Pakistani inexperienced players are looking for consolation win
Samaa Web Desk Mar 27, 2023
<p>Rashid Khan won the toss first time in the series. PHOTO: PCB</p>

Afghanistan elected to field first after winning the toss in third T20 International against Pakistan in Sharjah, as Rashid Khan’s side has already won the series and are looking for a whitewash.

On the other side, Pakistan’s stand-in captain Shadab Khan made two changes to the side and brought in Iftikhar Ahmed and Muhammad Wasim Junior in place of Azam Khan and Naseem Shah.

Afghanistan Playing XI: Usman Ghani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Ahmad Malik

Pakistan Playing XI: Mohammad Haris (wk), Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abdullah Shafique, Tayyab Tahir, Imad Wasim, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Wasim, Zaman Khan

