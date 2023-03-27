Afghanistan elect to field first after winning toss in third match

Afghanistan elected to field first after winning the toss in third T20 International against Pakistan in Sharjah, as Rashid Khan’s side has already won the series and are looking for a whitewash.

On the other side, Pakistan’s stand-in captain Shadab Khan made two changes to the side and brought in Iftikhar Ahmed and Muhammad Wasim Junior in place of Azam Khan and Naseem Shah.

Afghanistan Playing XI: Usman Ghani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Ahmad Malik

Pakistan Playing XI: Mohammad Haris (wk), Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abdullah Shafique, Tayyab Tahir, Imad Wasim, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Wasim, Zaman Khan