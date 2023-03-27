Afghanistan elect to field first after winning toss in third match
Pakistani inexperienced players are looking for consolation win
Afghanistan elected to field first after winning the toss in third T20 International against Pakistan in Sharjah, as Rashid Khan’s side has already won the series and are looking for a whitewash.
On the other side, Pakistan’s stand-in captain Shadab Khan made two changes to the side and brought in Iftikhar Ahmed and Muhammad Wasim Junior in place of Azam Khan and Naseem Shah.