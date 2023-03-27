LHC orders govt to make public Toshakhana donors from 1990 to March 23, 2023

The Lahore High Court has issued its detailed verdict in the case of making the Toshakhana record public from 1990 to 2001.

The court announced that the government should make the Toshakhana record public within seven days of receiving the certified copy of the court order.

It further said the government should also make the names of those public who gave the Toshakhana gifts from 1990 to March 23, 2023 within a week.

Justice Asim Hafeez issued the decision on a petition of citizen Munir Ahmad.

The court wrote in the decision that the ownership of the gifts belongs to the government. They remain with the government until a method is adopted to retain them.

Concealing gifts or not paying for them is a mistake that invites corruption charges.

Those who receive gifts are expected to declare them voluntarily. Criminal action may be taken against those who do not do so, the verdict stated.

No one is above the law and no one is allowed to damage the state for their own interests, it added.

The identity of the donor is not a state secret or sacred information. Asking for exemption from concealing this information is nothing but a colonial mentality.

Sharing the Toshakhana information with the public will not damage the state’s international relations, the court remarked.