Muhammad Rizwan wants Pakistani youngsters to comeback with bang

Pakistan Cricket Team’s wicket-keeper Muhammad Rizwan backed the youngsters, who lost the series against Afghanistan and asked them to comeback strong in the third T20 International.

Muhammad Rizwan tweeted that he believes in the squad members, who were selected for the series and asked them to keep working hard.

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) selection committee had selected the players on the basis of Pakistan Super League (PSL) performance but the players could not fulfill the expectations.

Four players made their debut in the first match, and the batters, Saim Ayub and Tayyab Tahir could not impress at all.

The bowlers, Ihsanullah and Zaman Khan gave some hope with their performance but they had to defend small totals in both matches.

On the other hand former captain Shahid Afridi congratulated Afghanistan and said that some seniors should have gone to accompany the inexperienced players.