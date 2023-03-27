Watch Live
Mansoor Awan appointed new AGP

President makes appointment on advice of PM under Article 100
Tikka Sani Mar 27, 2023
<p>AGP Mansoor Usman Awan</p>

The president has accepted the resignation of Shehzad Ata Elahi and appointed Mansoor Usman Awan as the new attorney general for Pakistan.

Supreme Court advocate Awaz’s appointment was approved on the advice of the prime minister under Article 100 of the Constitution.

The president accepted the resignation of Mr Elahi from the post of AGP.

Also Read: AGP Shehzad Elahi resigns from post citing ‘personal reasons’

On Friday, Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi had resigned from his post citing “personal reasons”.

The federal government had appointed Barrister Elahi as its new top lawyer on February 2, 2023.

Also Read: IHC gives govt two weeks to explain why AGP post remains vacant

Back in December, President Arif Alvi had approved a summary to appoint Mr Awan as the AGP. However, the notification for his appointment was not issued and delayed for weeks.

Subsequently, Awan refused to take up the offer due to “unavoidable professional commitments”.

