Gold continues losing trend in domestic, global markets

Gold continued to lose its sheen in both global and local markets on Monday.

On the first day of the business week, the price of 24-karat gold per tola decreased by Rs1,100 to Rs204,600.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karats of the yellow metal decreased by Rs944 to Rs175,411.

In the international market, the rate of gold fell by $28 to $1,950 per ounce.

On Saturday, the price of 24-karat gold per tola in the domestic market had decreased by a significant Rs1,800 to reach Rs205,700.

The rate of 10 grams of 22-karat gold remained stable at Rs160,794. Similarly, a tola of 24-karat silver also retained its value at Rs2,250.