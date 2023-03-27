Dollar gains 38 paisas in interbank market on first day of week

The currency market saw a slight bump in the value of the US dollar on Monday.

The mighty US dollar gained 38 paisas to close in at Rs283.58 in the interbank market.

In the open market, the greenback saw a little more increase of Rs1.5 to close at 285.50.

While in the Pakistan Stock Exchange, trading ended on a positive note.

The 100 Index closed at 40,000 points with an increase of 58 points.

On the first day of the business week, 6.5 million shares worth Rs2.5 billion were traded in the stock market.