‘We are happy to end Strings,’ Bilal Maqsood confesses

Pakistani most loved brand “Strings,” ended on March 25, 2021, after formally announcing the end of the band. After the announcement, fans from all over the sub-continent were heartbroken and dissppointed after their favourite band called off their music.

Strings had a successful career of 33 years, despite their fame and name, they left the platform, distressing fans and left the curiosity of why they decided on concluding their music as generations have grown up with their music playing.

Bilal Maqsood in a recent interview opened up about the reason they ended the band. He said, ““We were incredibly happy to end ‘Strings’ because the respect we wanted our band to have was our top priority. Both of us had discussed prior to our announcement that if we would ever end the band, we’ll do it at the peak of our career, rather than dragging it on to a point that people beg us to leave and retire.”

View this post on Instagram

As per the singer, it was a mandatory step as they could not afford seeing the downfall of their lifelong effort, and they always wanted fans to remember them as those who kept shining till the end. As per the singer, it was not an easy decision to end something they have put in enormous amount of effort for, but it was needed at that time. Him and Faisal Kapadia wanted to save the golden memories and leave the stage with utter grace and dignity.

Strings have shined as a Pop/Rock band, including Faisal Kapadia, Bilal Maqsood, Adeel Ali, Bradley D’souza, Haider Ali, Aahad Nayani, H.K Subhash. The band originated from Karachi, Pakistan. They shined not only in Pakistan but in India as well, they started their journey in 1990. They did songs for Bollywood and Hollywood as well, including “Yeh Hai Meri Kahani” in 2005, “Aakhri Alvida” in 2007, and “Chaaron Taraf” in 2013. As for Hollywood, “Najane Kyun” for Spider-Man 2 in 2004.

View this post on Instagram

They also made appearances in Coke Studio in the years 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017. They also played in Pepsi Battle of the Bands, and Velo Sound Station in 2020, which was the last song of the band.

View this post on Instagram

Strings won countless awards for their glorious work for the music industry, some of the major accomplishments were “Nominated as Pakistan’s Torch Bearer in 2008 Olympics,” “Most Wanted Band at The Musik Awards in 2008,” “Favourite Artist India in 2005,” “Motorolla Icon in The Musik Awards of 2006,” “Best Video Award at Lux Style Awards in 2003,” “MTV Asia’s Most Favourite Band in 2005,” “Best Band, Third Jazz Indua Music Awards,” and “Excellence in Music Awar, Hum Style Award in 2018.”