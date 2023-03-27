Imran says incumbent govt leaning on ‘namalooms’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and deposed prime minister Imran Khan on Monday asserted that the incumbent government will collapse the day ‘namalooms’ (unknowns) back off from its support.

The ex-PM held an informal talk with the journalists ahead of his appearance at Islamabad High Court (IHC).

He belabored Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif saying that he was sitting abroad waiting for him [Imran] to be killed or disqualified.

“They call it level playing field while playing with their umpires.”

In response to comments of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah that either Imran or they would exist, PTI chairman responded that he wanted both to exist. But, if there comes a point where only one has to, they would be the one and not the minister.

To the question that who was behind the decisions being taken in the country, the PTI chief responded that everybody knows the answer.

Imran said that the pretext used by the election commission to delay polls was fundamentally wrong.

He warned that the economic crisis will become more severe by October.

A journalist asked the former premier, “Why are you resisting arrest so much?”

To this, Imran replied that why he should surrender when he has not committed any crime.