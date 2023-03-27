Karachi police granted two-day transit remand of Hassaan Niazi

A Lahore anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted the police two-day transit remand of the focal person of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and ex-prime minister Imran Khan’s nephew, Hassaan Niazi.

The police had produced Niazi in the court seeking his transit remand to take him to Karachi, where he is wanted in connection with sedition charges registered against him.

The case against Niazi was registered on the complaint of a citizen named Muhammad Iqbal at the Jamshaid Quarters police station.

According to the first information report (FIR), Niazi was involved in inciting people to revolt against national institutions and attempting to provoke disharmony in a video on social media.

The statement had allegedly created anger and distress among the masses.

During the hearing, the prosecution argued that Niazi’s presence was required in Karachi for further legal proceedings.

Therefore, the court approved the request for a two-day transit remand, allowing the police to take Niazi to Karachi for progress in the case.