Punjab polls: CJP Bandial proposes pay cut for sake of elections

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Tuesday proposed a cut from his and other judges’ salaries for funding elections.

The Supreme Court’s (SC) five-member bench resumed hearing on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) plea concerning polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) which were delayed by the electoral watchdog citing law and order situation.

A five-member larger bench headed by CJP Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Aminuddin Khan, and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail hearing the plea.

Ahead of today’s hearing, the coalition parties — PML-N, PPP and JUI-F — submitted a request in the court to become respondents in the case.

The apex court had issued notices to the Election Commission, KP governor, and federal government, directing them to submit their response.

Today’s hearing

During the hearing, the CJP remarked that democracy cannot function without the rule of law, adding that the rise in political temperature will also increase problems.

CJP Bandial welcomed the new Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Usman Awan in the court and said that he expected to get the best assistance from him.

The top judge categorically said that they did not want to prolong the proceedings.

He stated that the simple question was whether the election commission can advance the election date or not. CJP said that the matter would dispose of if it is the jurisdiction of the electoral watchdog.

CJP Bandial said that the opinion of two judges in the top court’s verdict in provincial assembly elections case was irrelevant in the matter under adjudication.

AGP Awan raised questions over the maintainability of the PTI’s petition.

He argued that matters related to the elections should be referred to the Lahore High Court (LHC) citing dissenting notes of two apex court judges who opined that the suo moto in Punjab and KP elections case was dismissed by 4-3.

Referring to this judgement, AGP Awan maintained that the court verdict on the elections date did not exist if the verdict was passed by four-three majority.

He went on to say that the president could not give date for elections because there was no court order. AGP emphasized that the court take up the matter pertaining to verdict in suo moto case first.

However, CJP Bandial said that the question in the ongoing case was not about the judgement but about the ECP’s power.

The AGP contended that the PTI petition was based on the ECP’s violation of the SC orders.

To this, CJP Bandial remarked that elections were necessary for democracy and asked the AGP to avoid marring the matter on technical grounds.

Justice Manokhail - who was one of the two judges who penned down dissenting notes - pointed out the matter related to number of judges part of the suo moto bench was “Supreme Court’s internal matter”.

He then inquired whether holding elections within the stipulated time of 90 days was not a constitutional requirement. “Can the ECP delay the date for polls?”

At that, the CJP thanked Justice Mandokhail for “clearing the matter”.

Monday’s hearing

Earlier during the last day hearing, the CJP raised concerns about the delay in the election schedule, and asked PTI’s counsel, Ali Zafar, to explain why it was wrong.

The top judge emphasized the need for all parties to remain peaceful if they wanted elections.

The top court sought assurance from the PTI and the government that they would remain peaceful for transparent elections.

PTI’s counsel argued that the country’s president had already set the election date for April 30, as per the court’s order.

However, the governor of KP had violated the court’s order and had not fixed a date.

Additionally, Zafar claimed that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had dismissed the election date proposed by the president, and that the date suggested by the ECP was beyond the 90-day limit mentioned in the Constitution.

Justice Munib Akhtar clarified that only the top court could determine whether its order had been violated.

The lawyer further argued that the caretaker setup was bound to hold elections within 90 days, and it could not be delayed for five months.

However, the CJP pointed out that the Constitution did not specify the duration of the caretaker setup.

Justice Ahsan questioned whether the ECP’s recent decision to fix the election date was a clear contradiction to their previous stance.

Justice Akhtar reminded the court that the SC’s verdict on elections in Punjab and KP had been signed by all five judges who were part of the bench. He emphasized that it was impossible for two decisions to exist simultaneously.

The CJP questioned the ECP’s decision to invoke Article 254, and whether it was applicable to the current matter.

Zafar argued that the article could only be invoked after the performance of a task, and not before it.

CJP remarked that the elections should be peaceful, free and fair, adding that elections are very important for running the governance system.

The additional attorney general (AAG) requested that the case be fixed after 2–3 days, which was rejected by the court.

The AAG pleaded with the court to adjourn the hearing till the appointment of the new attorney general. CJP Bandial said that the nominated attorney general met him today, and he would assume his charge by tomorrow (Tuesday).

The hearing on the case will resume on Tuesday.

Two judges question CJP’s jurisdiction

Two members of the five-judge Supreme Court’s bench, which heard a suo-motu case regarding the elections in the provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, issued their 27-page dissenting note.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, in their dissenting note, stated, “We agree with the orders dated February 23, 2023 passed by Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Athar Minallah, and dismiss the present constitution petitions and drop the suo motu proceedings.”

They terminated the pleas and suo-motu cases related to the elections in Punjab and KP provinces. “However, the high courts shall take decisions in the pending identical cases within three days,” they added.

The two judges said, “We find it essential to underline that in order to strengthen our institution and to ensure public trust and confidence in our court, it is high time that we revisit the power of suo-motu.”

They said: So far as the matter of constituting a bench for hearing a case under Article 184(3) of the Constitution is concerned, there must also be uniformity and transparency.“ They said, “The collegial model ensures good governance as it rests on collaboration, shared decision-making, and a balance of power to ensure the best outcome.

Unfortunately the top court could not make structure of its own powers“.

The two judges stated that the reasons for not issuing the judgement in the current case should also be made part of the record. “The decision of the four judges is an order of the court. It is a decision with ratio of four and one members. Our decision is the continuity of the decisions of Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Athar Minallah.”

They said the top court had already declared that a bench could not be changed after the issuance of the cause list. They said that the two judges had already given their decision on the suo-motu case, and it would not become ineffective if they did not join the bench. They noted that Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi had willingly expressed their excuse from hearing the case instead of being removed from the bench. The judges could not be removed from the bench against their will, they added.

They wrote, “We are also fortified in our opinion by the precedent of the well-known Panama case. In the said case, the first order of the court was passed by a 3-2 majority, and in the subsequent hearings conducted in pursuance of the majority judgement, the two judges, who had made and announced their final decision, did not sit on the bench, but they were not considered to have been excluded from the bench and were made parties to the final judgement passed by the remaining three judges, and they also sat on the bench that heard the review petitions.

The two judges observed that the basic principle of the Federation was provincial autonomy in the country. The high courts were top constitutional institutions at provincial levels, and the top court should not interfere with them.

PTI moves apex court

PTI on Saturday approached SC against the ECP’s decision to delay the Punjab elections to October 8.

PTI senior leader Asad Umar took to his Twitter account to share that they have filed a petition against the electoral watchdog’s decision in the apex court.

In the petition, PTI termed the ECP’s decision as violation of Constitution and verdict of the top court.

The petition added that the party has approached the SC as “the matter involved in the petition is of public importance with reference to enforcement of fundamental rights of the millions of people of Pakistan, particularly the people of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P)”.

In a startling announcement, ECP had postponed the general elections in Punjab that were scheduled to be held on April 30 in view of the recent spate of terrorist attacks in various parts of the country.

A notification was issued by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in this regard. It said the commission had invoked Article 218(3) read with Section 58 and 8(c) of the Elections Act 2017.

According to the notification, the Punjab Assembly elections will now be held on Oct 8, and a new schedule will be issued for the polls.