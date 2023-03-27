The man who predicted future of AI stuns internet

A video of science fiction writer Arthur C Clarke from 1964 is going viral on social media as he predicts the future of artificial intelligence.

In the video, Clarke asserts that humans have reached the end of biological evolution, and it is now time for mechanical or technological evolution that will be thousands of times faster.

He predicts, “The present-day electronic brains are complete morons but this might not be true in another generation. They will start to think and eventually, they will completely out think their makers.”

The video has received thousands of views, and Twitter users are impressed with Clarke’s accuracy in predicting future technologies.

Elon Musk also shared the video, calling Clarke “Prescient.”

Arthur C Clarke, known for his popular works of science fiction, has earned the title of ‘Prophet of the Space Age.’