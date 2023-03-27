“Family is what makes a home”: Gauri Khan announces coffee table book

Design maven Gauri Khan recently announced the release of her long-awaited coffee table book, My Life in Design, along with a beautiful picture with Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and children.

Taking to Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife on Sunday announced her debut coffee table book titled ‘My Life in Design’.

The announcement was accompanied by a gorgeous family picture of Gauri, her husband, and their three children.

In the professionally-shot photograph, each member of the family— Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam— can be seen posing for a perfect portrait together.

All of them have opted for regal black looks, with King Khan’s daughter donning a black and white outfit.

“Family is what makes a home… Excited for the @penguinindia coffee table book… coming soon,” the caption read.

For those unversed, Gauri is the founder and creative director of Gauri Khan Designs, which she established in 2013.

Since then, she has gone on to create beautiful interiors for numerous celebrities, including Nita Ambani, Manish Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Kabir Khan, and Karan Johar.

The upcoming book will be packed with stunning photographs, detailing Gauri’s journey through her illustrious career as a designer, focusing on her collaborations with the biggest stars in Bollywood and her most iconic designs. The book will also contain pictures of their famous Mumbai home, Mannat.

Soon after the pic was up, fans and friends flooded comment section to shower their love on the celebrity family.

Reacting to it, actress Neelam Kothari Soni commented, “Gorgeous picture “ in the comment section. Other celebs including Karisma Kapoor, Farah Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Shweta Bachchan, Manish Malhotra and Zoya Akhtar, dropped red heart emoticons for the family.

The Devdas star first met Gauri in 1984 and after dating her for a couple of years, the duo tied the knot on October 25, 1991.

Following six years of their marriage, Aryan Khan, their first son, was born, while their daughter Suhana Khan was born on May 22, 2000.

Their youngest child, AbRam Khan, was born on May 27, 2013, via surrogacy.