Sand portrait of Shah Rukh Khan created by Pakistani artists garners limelight

The Rashidi artists group from Balochistan, Pakistan has taken the internet by storm with their stunning sand portrait of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

The portrait, created on Gadani Beach, has gained a lot of attention on social media platforms. One of the group members, Sameer Soukat, shared an aerial view of the artwork on his Instagram page.

“The biggest sketch of @iamsrk was made and gifted by me @sameershoukat11 and my team @rashidi.artist.gaddani admin @zabiullahbaloc @petter.sameer @waheedhanif07 @its_kabeer_akbar @waheedhanif07,” Sameer Soukat wrote as the caption of the picture.

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most famous and beloved actors in the world, and particularly in Pakistan.

He has a massive fan following in the country and is widely regarded as a cultural icon.

The Rashidi artists group’s sand portrait is just the latest example of the love and admiration that Shah Rukh Khan enjoys in Pakistan. The attention that the portrait has received on social media is a testament to the actor’s enduring popularity and appeal.

This is not the first time that a piece of art has been created in honor of Shah Rukh Khan. In the past, fans in India and around the world have created paintings, sculptures, and other artworks inspired by the actor’s iconic performances and charismatic personality.