Saudi Arabia issues new guidelines for Umrah during Ramadan

Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has imposed limits on performing Umrah during the holy month of Ramadan to ensure equal opportunity for all pilgrims.

According to the new guidelines, pilgrims will not be allowed to repeat Umrah and can only perform it once during the holy month.

The ministry has made this decision to ensure that all pilgrims who wish to perform Umrah during Ramadan can do so without any inconvenience or discomfort.

The ministry emphasized the importance of obtaining a permit from the Nusuk app to perform Umrah and adhering to the specified time.

Pilgrims can delete their appointment via the app before entering the permitted time and can issue a new permit if they wish to change the date. However, there is no feature to amend the Umrah date.

The ministry said that Umrah permits are available for Saudi citizens, residents, and foreigners with active visas. Interested individuals are urged to obtain their permits early through the Nusuk app and follow the specified date to perform their Umrah. The Nusuk app can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play.

Furthermore, those coming from abroad must ensure that they do not have COVID-19 or have been in contact with an infected person, as the ministry is taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of Umrah pilgrims.