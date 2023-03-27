Pennsylvania: Seven killed in chocolate factory blast

The remains of two more victims of Pennsylvania chocolate factory explosion have been discovered late Sunday, bringing the number of fatalities to seven.

More bodies were found as emergency crews continue to survey the site of the Friday evening’s explosion in Berks County, Pennsylvania.

Reportedly, the rescue officials used heat imaging equipment and dogs to search for possible survivors.

On Friday, the explosion occurred shortly before 5:00 pm which destroyed one building and damaged a neighboring one.

Firefighters battled the massive blaze after a blast sent a plume of black smoke into the air above West Reading.

At least 10 people sustained injuries, said authorities.

Following the incident, the mayor announced that the community would be holding a candlelight vigil for the victims on March 31 (Friday).

Authorities, in the meantime, investigators are continuing to examine the scene to determine the cause of the blast.