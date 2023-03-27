Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Met Office predicts dry weather in most parts of country

Light rain expected in upper parts of country
Samaa Web Desk Mar 27, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: Online</p>

Photo: Online

After days of unrelenting rain, the meteorological department has finally declared a respite from the wet weather with a spell of dry days on the horizon for most parts of the country over the next 12 hours.

Meanwhile, light rain thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The temperature in Islamabad and Muzaffarabad was recorded at nine degrees centigrade, while in Lahore, it was fourteen degrees centigrade, Karachi twenty degrees centigrade, Peshawar ten degrees centigrade, Quetta five degrees centigrade, Gilgit six degrees centigrade and Murree three degrees centigrade.

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, and Baramulla.

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div