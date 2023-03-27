Met Office predicts dry weather in most parts of country

After days of unrelenting rain, the meteorological department has finally declared a respite from the wet weather with a spell of dry days on the horizon for most parts of the country over the next 12 hours.

Meanwhile, light rain thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The temperature in Islamabad and Muzaffarabad was recorded at nine degrees centigrade, while in Lahore, it was fourteen degrees centigrade, Karachi twenty degrees centigrade, Peshawar ten degrees centigrade, Quetta five degrees centigrade, Gilgit six degrees centigrade and Murree three degrees centigrade.

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, and Baramulla.