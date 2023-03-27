Pemra enforces blanket ban on rallies, gatherings in Islamabad

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) banned live and recorded coverage of protests and public gatherings in Islamabad for today (Monday).

As per the notification, live or recorded coverage of any protest or public gatherings cannot be carried out. However, the regulator’s decision to ban the live media coverage of protests and rallies was made under Section 27 of the Pemra Ordinance 2002.

In case of non-compliance, Pemra said “license shall be suspended under Section 30 (3) of PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended by PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007, without any show cause notice in the public interest along with other enabling provisions of law.”

The ban on coverage has been imposed in view to maintain the law and order situation.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister Imran Khan has departed for the federal capital to appear before an Islamabad court today to seek interim bail in five cases related to vandalism in the judicial complex.

He is also likely to appear before the Islamabad High Court.