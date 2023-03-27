PPP emerges victorious in Sindh LG re-polling: Unofficial results

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) appears to have taken the lead in Sunday’s local government polls held in different Union Councils’ wards across Sindh, unofficial results showed Monday.

As per the unofficial results, the Asif Bhutto Zardari-lead party emerged as the biggest winner with 39 seats. However, the results are inconclusive as the Independent candidates grabbed nine seats.

The key contestant Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) — an umbrella of different political parties representing the opposition — candidates won six seats.

The Peoples Party also won 10 of the 16 seats of the Chairman and Vice Chairman. While, independent candidates and the GDA contestants secured three and two seats respectively.

Based on the unofficial party position results, PPP took the lead with 21 general member seats out of the total 32 seats. The GDA and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan secured one seat each.

Furthermore, an independent candidate secured victory in 11 member district council seats.

In addition, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), and PTI won one general member seat each.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate won one seat of chairman and vice-chairman.

The People’s Party won 22 seats of general members, while the independent candidate bagged four seats.

The re-polling, which kicked off at 8am on Sunday — continued uninterrupted with reports of sporadic clashes — ended at 5pm on the same day.

The voting was held in 15 districts of Sindh in response to widespread allegations of ‘rigging’ during previous local government elections.

A total of 109,687 registered voters were expected to cast their votes in the 15 districts, with 59,310 male and 50,377 female voters.

The local government polls were facilitated by 15 district returning officers, 26 returning officers, and 52 assistant returning officers, with a total of 81 polling stations established across 15 districts.

The political parties have expressed their concerns over the results and have demanded the electoral watchdog to release the official results as soon as possible, as it will determine the future of their respective districts.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has earlier assured the public that the results will be ‘fair and transparent’.