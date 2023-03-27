Marriyum fires fresh salvo at Imran Khan

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb taking a jibe at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan for holding a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan, saying Imran was not interested in elections in the country, he actually wanted his selection as Prime Minister again.

Addressing a presser, the minister slammed PTI chief, saying the people of Pakistan will remember his tenure as a ‘black chapter in the history of the country,“ as they were paying the price of Imran’s four-year misrule, which was marked by corruption, incompetence, and inefficiency.

Marryium said last year Imran Khan had concocted the fake narrative of a foreign conspiracy for toppling his government, which was accepted by followers of his cult, adding PTI’s social media gang working from abroad claimed that an imported government had been installed in Pakistan.

“The narrative of international conspiracy started from cypher, blaming the United States, Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, and then caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi,” added the PML-N stalwart.

Those who accused the US of conspiracy were now tendering apologies and seeking pardon, she said, ridiculing the PTI.

Commenting on the former ruling party’s Lahore power show, she wondered how the followers of PTI still believe in baseless allegations against Imran Khan, adding the people of Lahore completely rejected Imran Khan and the PTI had to use old pictures and even Minar-e-Pakistan was removed from the pictures.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the constitution and law of the land could not follow the dictates of a person who had the mindset of a devil. She said terrorists were present in Zaman Park from where petrol bombs were thrown at police and slingshots and stones were used.