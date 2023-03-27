Gulf states denounce Israeli minister’s remarks on Palestinians

The six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday, condemning the comments made by Israel’s far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on the existence of Palestinians.

The GCC urged Washington to take responsibility in responding to any measures or statements that target the Palestinian people. Furthermore, they called on the United States to play their part in reaching a just, comprehensive and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Smotrich’s comments earlier this month sparked outrage among Arab nations. The U.S. State Department expressed that they found his words to be “inaccurate, deeply concerning and dangerous.” Smotrich is part of Benjamin Netanyahu’s hard-right government that took office in December.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) ministers denounced earlier remarks made by Israeli lawmaker Bezalel Smotrich, calling for the Palestinian town of Huwara to be “wiped out” after two Israelis were shot dead there by an alleged Hamas militant in February.

The GCC includes the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain, who both normalized relations with Israel under the U.S.-crafted 2020 Abraham Accords, as well as Saudi Arabia which has not.

Violence has intensified in the West Bank in recent months, which Israel has occupied since the Six-Day War of 1967. On Tuesday, the U.S. State Department criticized a move by Israel’s parliament to annul part of a law banning Israelis from living in areas of the West Bank evacuated in 2005, calling it “provocative” and in direct contradiction of promises made to Washington at the time.

In response, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, appearing before a Senate committee, also reiterated previous U.S. pushback on Smotrich’s comments about Palestinians, saying they do not reflect U.S. values.