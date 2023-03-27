Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 5AM | SAMAA TV | 27th March 2023 Samaa News Headlines 5AM | SAMAA TV | 27th March 2023 Mar 27, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 5AM | SAMAA TV | 27th March 2023 Recommended PM labels President’s letter over Punjab, KP polls as PTI’s press release Elon Musk puts Twitter’s value at just $20 billion Mohammad Hafeez admits Afghanistan’s cricket team has more expertise than Pakistan Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Major Pakistani airport shut down for two months - Find out why! WATCH: French model bizarre intro at Miss Universe leaves internet in splits Ravish your wardrobes with GulAhmed’s extravagant Festive Eid Unstitched Collection 2023