Imran leaves for Islamabad to appear before courts seeking bail in multiple cases

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister Imran Khan has departed for Islamabad to appear before courts today to seek bail in different cases.

The Islamabad High Court and Judicial Complex in the federal capital is anticipating the arrival of the former prime minister.

The PTI chief will be appearing in IHC to request bail in relation to the seven cases filed against him as a consequence of the damage caused at the judicial complex during his last visit. Several cases were lodged against the ex-prime minister at Ramna, CTD, and Golra police stations in Islamabad.

The decision regarding the PTI chief’s appearance before the court was taken on Sunday in PTI’s top brass and legal team huddle at Zaman Park in Lahore.

Two days ago, the Lahore High Court extended Imran Khan’s interim bail in the five cases until March 27 and directed him to appear in the relevant court.

The court had also warned him against making any false statements and stated that contempt of court proceedings could be initiated against him if he did so.

The outcome of today’s hearing will be closely watched, as it could have significant implications for Imran Khan’s future political career.

Pemra enforces blanket ban

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) banned live and recorded coverage of protests and public gatherings in Islamabad for today (Monday).

As per the notification, live or recorded coverage of any protest or public gatherings cannot be carried out. However, the regulator’s decision to ban the live media coverage of protests and rallies was made under Section 27 of the Pemra Ordinance 2002.

In case of non-compliance, Pemra said “license shall be suspended under Section 30 (3) of PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended by PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007, without any show cause notice in the public interest along with other enabling provisions of law.”

The ban on coverage has been imposed in view to maintain the law and order situation.

Security planned ahead of hearing

Islamabad Police have finalized a security plan for the court appearance of Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.

The decision was made in a meeting of senior police officers under the chairmanship of IG Islamabad, where it was decided that those violating Section 144 will be arrested.

According to the spokesperson, Islamabad Police will make security arrangements in the light of court orders and only relevant persons will be allowed to enter the court premises.

The spokesman has said that if the past practice is followed, the police will use legal methods without discrimination and full enforcement of the law will be implemented on an equal footing.