Imran Khan to appear in Islamabad High Court today for bail

Former Prime Minister and Chairman of Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan, is scheduled to appear in the Islamabad High Court today to seek interim bail in five cases related to vandalism in the judicial complex. He will be accompanied by two senior lawyers, Naeem Panjutha and Salman Safdar.

While the Islamabad Police have not confirmed Imran Khan’s court appearance, they have stated that they will make security arrangements in accordance with court orders and only allow relevant persons to enter the court premises.

Imran Khan is expected to plead for bail based on security concerns in his petitions, which will also highlight the security situation in the court and judicial complex.

Two days ago, the Lahore High Court extended Imran Khan’s interim bail in the five cases until March 27 and directed him to appear in the relevant court.

The court had also warned him against making any false statements and stated that contempt of court proceedings could be initiated against him if he did so.

The outcome of today’s hearing will be closely watched, as it could have significant implications for Imran Khan’s future political career.

Security planned ahead of hearing

Islamabad Police have finalized a security plan for the court appearance of Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.

The decision was made in a meeting of senior police officers under the chairmanship of IG Islamabad, where it was decided that those violating Section 144 will be arrested.

According to the spokesperson, Islamabad Police will make security arrangements in the light of court orders and only relevant persons will be allowed to enter the court premises.

The spokesman has said that if the past practice is followed, the police will use legal methods without discrimination and full enforcement of the law will be implemented on an equal footing.