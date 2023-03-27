Imran Khan heaves a sigh of relief as IHC approves interim bail in seven cases

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday approved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and deposed premier Imran Khan’s interim bail till April 6 in seven registered against him following clashes at the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC).

PTI files plea in IHC

The lawyers of the PTI chief have filed a petition in IHC seeking pre-arrest bail in the multiple cases registered against him in different police stations of the federal capital.

The plea requests the court to restrain the federal government from arresting the PTI chief in those cases, alleging that they have been registered out of political revenge.

However, the registrar office of the court has raised objections to the petition as it is incomplete and does not contain the PTI chief’s biometric.

The registrar office has questioned,“How can a petition be filed in a high court before [it is filed] in a trial court?”

Police apprehend several PTI activists

Meanwhile, the capital police swung into action after PTI activists violated Section 144 and detained several PTI workers including Imran Khan’s photographer on deposed premier’s arrival at IHC.

Taking to Twitter, PTI’s one of the media cells shared a video showing police arresting workers.

The decision regarding the PTI chief’s appearance before the court was taken on Sunday in PTI’s top brass and legal team huddle at Zaman Park in Lahore.

Two days ago, the Lahore High Court extended Imran Khan’s interim bail in the five cases until March 27 and directed him to appear in the relevant court.

The court had also warned him against making any false statements and stated that contempt of court proceedings could be initiated against him if he did so.

The outcome of today’s hearing will be closely watched, as it could have significant implications for Imran Khan’s future political career.

Pemra enforces blanket ban

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) banned live and recorded coverage of protests and public gatherings in Islamabad for today (Monday).

As per the notification, live or recorded coverage of any protest or public gatherings cannot be carried out. However, the regulator’s decision to ban the live media coverage of protests and rallies was made under Section 27 of the Pemra Ordinance 2002.

In case of non-compliance, Pemra said “license shall be suspended under Section 30 (3) of PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended by PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007, without any show cause notice in the public interest along with other enabling provisions of law.”

The ban on coverage has been imposed in view to maintain the law and order situation.

Security planned ahead of hearing

Islamabad Police have finalized a security plan for the court appearance of Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.

The decision was made in a meeting of senior police officers under the chairmanship of IG Islamabad, where it was decided that those violating Section 144 will be arrested.

According to the spokesperson, Islamabad Police will make security arrangements in the light of court orders and only relevant persons will be allowed to enter the court premises.

The spokesman has said that if the past practice is followed, the police will use legal methods without discrimination and full enforcement of the law will be implemented on an equal footing.