Mohammad Hafeez admits Afghanistan’s cricket team has more expertise than Pakistan

Former Pakistan cricket team captain, Mohammad Hafeez, has acknowledged that Afghanistan’s cricket team has more experience than Pakistan’s current T20 team.

This came after Afghanistan won the T20 series against Pakistan for the first time in history, with a decisive advantage of 2-0 in the series of 3 matches.

Also read: Afghanistan makes history with stunning seven-wicket victory against Pakistan

During the second T20 match at Sharjah Stadium, Pakistan set a target of 131 runs for Afghanistan, which the Afghan team achieved with the loss of only 3 wickets in the last over.

Pakistan’s batting lineup failed to score big, with only Imad Wasim managing a half-century. However, Rahmanullah Garbaz scored 44 runs and Ibrahim Zadran scored 38 runs for Afghanistan.

Also read: Pakistan might play World Cup outside India, on neutral venue

The loss has raised concerns about Pakistan’s current form and the team’s ability to compete in the upcoming Asia Cup. Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s impressive performance is being widely praised by cricket fans and experts alike.