PPP takes majority of seats in Sindh local body elections

Unofficial results for local body elections in 15 districts of Sindh, Pakistan have been received, and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is reportedly leading.

Unrest was witnessed throughout the day at various polling stations. The voting process started at 8am and continued until 5pm without any break.

Also read: A day after bail, Imran’s nephew held again in Quetta, sent to Punjab

Elections for 90 categories of chairman, vice-chairman, member district council, and general members were held.

Inconclusive unofficial results for 46 out of 59 seats have been received. PPP took 8 out of 16 seats of Chairman and Vice Chairman, while two seats went to GDA, and two independent candidates were successful.

An independent candidate, Saleem Chandio Panel, won the UC Bagudaro seat in Qamber Shahdad Kot.

Also read: Ishaq Dar blames Imran Khan for all financial woes of Pakistan

Meanwhile, PPP won the Kot Diji Town Committee Ward 5 chairmanship and the Shikarpur district council member position. The general member position of Shikarpur was won by PPP’s Muhammad Umar Brohi.