Is your WhatsApp account safe? Scammers using sneaky tactics to steal your money

A new scam is targeting WhatsApp users, where scammers pose as a family member or contact in distress and urgently need money.

The scammers hack into WhatsApp messages and send messages from an unknown number, but often attach a familiar profile picture.

Also read: This is what death looks like: VR simulation takes you to edge of life!

They aim to create a sense of urgency and hope that their victims will make a hasty money transaction. The scammers use information sourced from social media platforms, like tone of voice and vocabulary, to appear legitimate.

However, there are red flags to watch out for, including urgency and pressure to pay quickly, messages sent from an unknown phone number, and messages written in poor English.

Also read: WhatsApp’s update adds new layer of security for sensitive conversations

The scammers also usually refuse to be called and ask for money to be transferred to an unknown account or app.

To avoid falling for this scam, users should verify the number, check the language style of the message, call the number, or set up 2-Factor Authentication on WhatsApp. Stay vigilant and do not fall into these traps.