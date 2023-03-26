Tom Latham to lead New Zealand team in Pakistan

New Zealand announced their squads for the series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, which will be led by Tom Latham, who was also supposed to lead their team in ODI series against Pakistan in 2021.

Tom Latham had last led New Zealand against Sri Lanka in 2021 but he will lead again, as many first choice players from New Zealand are missing the series.

Kane Williamson, Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner could have been the choice to lead the squad but they would be busy in Indian Premier League (IPL).

New Zealand’s coach Gary Stead is confident that Tom Latham will lead team from the front like 2021 once again and their inexperienced squad will fight well in Pakistan.

New Zealand had visited Pakistan for two match Test series and three ODIs in December-January as well. The Test series was drawn 0-0 whereas New Zealand won the ODI series 2-1.

Squad

Both series: Tom Latham ( c ), Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Will Young

Sri Lanka only: Tim Seifert

Pakistan only: Dane Cleaver, Cole McConchie, Blair Tickner