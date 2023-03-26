Mikaal Zulfiqar shares heartfelt video to adore his parents

Mian Mikaal Patras Zulfiqar alias Mikaal Zulfiqar is a British-Pakistani actor and model. He has given Pakistani drama industry many hit drama serials, and films. He shared a heartwarming video of him and his parents made by a fan for him, on his official account on Instagram.

The video had pictures of Mikaal with his mother and father, and also pictures from his parent’s wedding. His parents definitely make a gorgeous couple. The couple can be seen smiling and laughing in some pictures, so does Mikaal with them. His mother being a British and his father a Pakistani, gives Mikaal beauty traits from both parents equally.

The actor posted the video with the caption and also thanked the fan for making that precious edit for him. He wrote, “Fams are the best. They spend countless hours making super edits like this. Honestly, I follow you all to get my own content. This edit by @ravishing_mikaal. Its beautiful, thank you for making it. Its priceless. And thank you to all the rest of you who continue to make content like this. It really uplifts me. And I feel blessed to have you all part of this family. Which is getting stronger day by day. Wishing everyone a blessed Ramzan. Meray parents ko duaon mein yaad rakhna.”

Fans were amazed by that video and poured in love for their favourite star by posting comments and likes, a user said, “Gems like you are rare who soo genuinely always appreciate the efforts put together by the fans and if our creations make you happy and uplifted so do we by your support @mikaalzulfiqar acknowledgment from you means alot.” Another said, “Ramazan Mubarak to u and your fam you’re always in our duas.” Some also commented, “Just love your acting boss you’re damn good looking.”

Some of Mikaal’s dramas are, “Jal Pari” in 2011, “Shehr-e-Zaat” in 2012, “Man Jali” in 2012, “Saat Pardon Mein” in 2012, “Adha Din Aur Poori Raat” in 2012, “Durr-e-Shehwar” in 2012, “Mirat-ul-Uroos” in 2013, “Laa” in 2014, “Tum Mere Hi Rehna” in 2014, “Diyar-e-Dil” in 2015, “Sang-e-Mar Mar” in 2016-2017, “De Ijazat” in 2018, “Ramz-e-Ishq” in 2019, “Qarar” in 2020, “Khwaab Nagar Ki Shehzadi” in 2021, “Chauraha” in 2022, and “Sar-e-Rah” in 2023.