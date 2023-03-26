Watch Live
Zardari shifted home from Dubai hospital

Ex-president was under treatment for two days due to ill health
Aslam Khan Mar 26, 2023
<p>Photo: file</p>

Photo: file

Former president Asif Ali Zardari was shifted back home from hospital in Dubai on Sunday.

According to sources, PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari was undergoing treatment in a hospital in Dubai for the last two days due to ill health.

On the other hand, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari departed from Karachi on Sunday evening for Dubai.

The foreign minister inquired after his father upon reaching Dubai.

Sources say the former president underwent a surgery.

