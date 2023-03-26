Zardari shifted home from Dubai hospital

Former president Asif Ali Zardari was shifted back home from hospital in Dubai on Sunday.

According to sources, PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari was undergoing treatment in a hospital in Dubai for the last two days due to ill health.

On the other hand, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari departed from Karachi on Sunday evening for Dubai.

The foreign minister inquired after his father upon reaching Dubai.

Sources say the former president underwent a surgery.