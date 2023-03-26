‘Don’t mess with me, I will not irritate you,’ says Nazish Jahangir

Pakistani model turned actor Nazish Jahangir, recently in a TV show replied to fellow actor Fahad Sheikh’s statement that, Nazish is difficult to work with. She further explained possibly why he said that, she said that she is very specific about her payments and that leads people to think that she is difficult to work with.

The actor said, “No, I will never give up on a single penny, I have a simple rule, I take my money on time, I’m a woman of principles, some people say that I am discourteous but if you would not irritate me or mess with me, then I will not irritate you, some people say that she’s difficult to work with, yes, I am difficult to work with. I just simply don’t go to the shoot if the production doesn’t pay me, because I’m demanding my hard earned money, if I was on time, then my check should be on time, if I was late on set then they have the right to give my paycheck late and I don’t give anything for free to anyone.”

Ms Jahangir bluntly owned up to her behaviour and said that she does not lets go of her rules and values, even if people think that she’s irritating or difficult to work with. She confessed that she does not give anything away for free, if she is on set for time, she demands her pay cheques on time as well, but if somehow she does get late to be on set, then the directors have every right to delay her payments. She slammed everyone calling her difficult to work with by saying that she is not lenient when it comes to payment, even though people call her irritating, she responded that they shouldn’t mess with her, she won’t irritate them.

Actor Nazish has done some hit drama serials such as, “Kamzarf,” “Saraab,” “Berukhi,” “Ghammandi,” “Dil Tanha Tanha,” and “Kaheen Deep Jalay.”

