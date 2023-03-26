PM directs for facilitating elderly, differently-abled at flour distribution points

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday visited various free flour distribution points in Multan, Bahawalpur and other districts of south Punjab, and ordered the officials to extend maximum assistance to the elderly and differently-abled people at the centers.

The elderly, physically challenged and women should get free flour bags without any trouble, the prime minister said during his visit to a center set up at the District Sports Ground in Multan.

Shehbaz asked the officials to lift the flour bags for the elderly and differently-abled, and help them reach their vehicles.

The PM expressed satisfaction over the process and lauded the Multan administration for making the best arrangements at the distribution points.

The premier also talked to the poor, including the differently-abled persons, and asked them if they were facing any difficulties in getting free flour bags and the level of facilities at the distribution centers.

He ordered the local administration to take immediate measures to resolve people’s complaints on the spot.

The differently-abled persons thanked the prime minister for extending the free flour facility to the impoverished segments of society.

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Multan Commissioner Amir Khatak, Regional Police Officer Suhail Ahmad, and Deputy Commissioner Omar Jahangir were present on the occasion.

The PM directed the chief secretary that no person coming for free flour should leave empty-handed.

The commissioner and DC informed the prime minister that 75 counters have been set up in Multan. They said 20,000 flour bags of 10 kilograms would be distributed among the poor.

The officials also briefed the prime minister on the Ramazan Package and arrangements made for its implementation.

Earlier, the PM reached Bahawalpur to review arrangements for the distribution of free flour bags under the Ramazan relief package.

He inspected the distribution point at Abbasia school, said a press release from the PM Office.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visits free flour distribution point at Government Abbasia High School in Bahawalpur. Photo: APP

During his visits to different free flour distribution centers in both cities, Shehbaz also interacted with different people, especially the elderly and women, and listened to their complaints.

The prime minister directed the relevant authorities to take care of the elderly and physically challenged people. He also inspected a free medical camp set up by the district administration.

Earlier, the PM had visited Lahore, Kasur and Sargodha to review these arrangements.