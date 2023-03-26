Ahsan Khan mesmerizes fans with Naat ‘Mareezam’ in soulful voice

Pakistani actor and TV host, Ahsan Khan has had many accomplishments including super hit dramas, movies and shows. He is currently hosting Ramadan special transmission “Ramzan Ka Samaa” on Samaa TV. The “Udaari” posted a teaser of his upcoming Naat leaving fans anxious for the full version of it.

Recently the full version of his most awaited Naat “Mareezam” was posted on his official Instagram account. Fans poured in immense love and appreciation. Countless likes and numerous comments with ultimate shares were seen on that post.

Ahsan hosts “Ramzan Ka Samaa” with his Co-Host Syeda Madeha Naqvi, every day at 4 pm till 7 pm.

Fans showed their support for their favourite actor and host by posting comments under his post, a user wrote, “MashAllah boht pyari Naat parhi hai…. Miss you.” Another said, “MashAllah… Kamal awaz hai bhai.” And yet another quoted, “MashAllah… SubhanAllah..”

He started his career when he was 23 in 1998 with his debut in the film “Nikah.” Some of his dramas were, “Pani Jaisa Piyar,” in 2011, “Mere Qatil Mere Dildar,” in 2012, “Annie Ki Ayegi Baraat,” in 2012, “Mirat-ul-Uroos,” in 2012, “Khoya Khoya Chand,” in 2012, “Meri Zindagi Hai Tu,” in 2013, “Mausam,” in 2014, “Udaari” in 2016, “Saya-e-Deewar Bhi Nahi” in 2016, “Aangan” in 2018, “Alif” in 2019, and “Mere Humnasheen” in 2022.