Live Updates: Pakistan elect to bat first in second T20I against Afghanistan

Muhammad Nawaz replaced Faheem Ashraf in the second match
Samaa Web Desk Mar 26, 2023
<p>Shadab Khan again elected to bat first. PHOTO: PCB</p>

Pakistan once again won the toss against Afghanistan and elected to bat first, as they made one change in the side and brought in Muhammad Nawaz in place of Faheem Ashraf.

Pakistan’s top order and middle order failed to impress in the first match as they scored only 92 for the loss of nine wickets but they would be looking for a better performance in the second match.

More to follow when match starts

