Live Updates: Imad Wasim scores 64 as Pakistan set 131 runs target

Pakistan once again won the toss against Afghanistan and elected to bat first, as they made one change in the side and brought in Muhammad Nawaz in place of Faheem Ashraf.

Pakistan’s top order and middle order failed to impress in the first match as they scored only 92 for the loss of nine wickets but they would be looking for a better performance in the second match.

Pakistan batting

Pakistan’s batting problem continued like the first match, as Saim Ayub was dismissed for a duck.

Abdullah Shafique was dismissed for a duck once again, and become first player to dismissed for a duck in four consecutive T20 International matches.

After Fazalhaq Farooqi bowled double wicket maiden, but Muhammad Haris scored 15 runs on the first five balls of second over.

Muhammad Haris was dismissed by Naveen-ul-Haq on 15 whereas Tayyab Tahir got out after scoring 13 runs on 22 balls.

Azam Khan also disappointed again and could score only one run before Rashid Khan got him LBW.

Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan rescued Pakistan by building up a partnership for the sixth wicket.

Imad Wasim scored a half century on a difficult pitch to bat on and helped Pakistan reach 100.

Imad Wasim remained not out on 64 off 57 balls whereas Shadab Khan got run out on the last ball after scoring 32 runs, as Pakistan finished with a total of 130 for the loss of six wickets.

More to follow when match starts