Sania Mirza shares blessings of Umrah with fans in Ramadan

Indian Tennis star and wife of Pakistani Cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza shares her experience of Umrah with her family
Samaa Life&Style Editors Mar 26, 2023
Sania Mirza, the wife of a sportsman and a sportswoman herself, recently on her Instagram shared a beautiful, heartwarming video of her family and kids, performing Umrah. She and her parental family, along with her son Izhaan, performed Umrah during the Holy month of Ramadan.

Ms Mirza can be seen wearing a black gown and covering her head with a head scarf, while Izhaan, was seen wearing a white “Ehraam,” and shalwar qameez in some pictures.

Sania shared a wholesome note along with her pictures, saying, “It has been the most amazing and fulfilling time here… may Allah call us back again and again… In sha Allah… Allhamdulillah for everything… ya Rabb tera shukar hai…” She also thanked her travel company for making sure that they are comfortable and and everything was taken care of.

She immensely thanked Allah Pak for every opportunity she got and for embracing her with the blessing of Umrah.

Sania also shared a picture with her son and her niece, who is her sister Anum’s daughter. The tennis star seems to be overjoyed with happiness as she holds both the kids. Her sister, mother, and her sister’s mother in law were also seen in one of the pictured shared from her account.

