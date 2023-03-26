Imran set to seek bail in five cases from IHC tomorrow

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is scheduled to appear before the Islamabad High Court tomorrow.

The former prime minister is supposedly set to seek interim bail in five cases of vandalism at the judicial complex in the capital.

Also Read: Imran Khan gets interim bail in three terrorism cases

PTI chief Imran Khan will be accompanied by his two senior lawyers, Naeem Panjotha and Salman Safdar.

Imran is likely to seek interim bail based on security concerns.

Also Read: Imran Khan gets extension in protective bail from LHC in five terrorism cases

The bail application will likely mention security concerns at the local court and the judicial complex.

Also Read: Capital police detain Imran’s nephew Hassaan Niazi for vandalism at Judicial Complex

Imran Khan has been booked in cases by the CTD, Golra, Ramna police stations over violence and vandalism upon his arrival at the judicial complex in Islamabad last week.