Charles hammers 39-ball century as W.Indies set new record

Johnson Charles smashed a 39-ball century as the West Indies went on a record-breaking six-hitting rampage in the second Twenty20 international against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday.

The powerfully-built Charles made 118 off 46 balls as the West Indies raced to 258 for five, their highest ever in T20 cricket and the the joint sixth-highest in T20 internationals.

Charles’ century was the fastest for the West Indies, and the equal fourth-fastest in the format. He hit 11 sixes and 10 fours in his 118.

After being sent in, West Indies clubbed 22 sixes as the Centurion ground lived up to its reputation as a high-scoring venue with its true pitch, fast outfield and boundaries that proved too short for the power-hitters in the thin air of the South African highveld.

Kyle Mayers hit four sixes in making 51. He shared a second-wicket stand of 135 off 58 balls with Charles after Brandon King fell to the third ball of the match.

Romario Shepherd struck another four sixes towards the end as he plundered 41 not out from just 18 balls.

Four South African bowlers conceded 20 or more runs in an over.

Marco Jansen was one of them but the tall left-armer picked up three wickets for 52 runs, including Charles, who was forced into a rare defensive shot by a yorker which ricocheted from his pad onto his pad and into the stumps.