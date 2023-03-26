Pakistan might play World Cup outside India, on neutral venue

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is preparing a formula for India, in which Pakistan will not play World Cup in India, but any neutral venue.

India had also refused to tour Pakistan for the Asia Cup earlier and it was discussed in the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting that other teams will play Asia Cup in Pakistan and India will play their matches on a neutral venue.

Samaa TV learnt from it’s sources that PCB has told ICC and ACC about this formula and it might be impleted in 2025 Champions Trophy as well, which will be hosted by Pakistan.

It is expected that Sri Lanka or Bangladesh might host Pakistan’s World Cup matches if the formula is approved by ICC.

India might object to this formula, because in case it is approved, and Pakistan reaches the final, it will also be held outside India, on the neutral venue.

Pakistan have not toured India since playing 2016 T20 World Cup in India, whereas India last toured Pakistan for the 2008 Asia Cup.