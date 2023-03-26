Joint session of parliament called tomorrow; NA to meet too

The joint session of parliament has been summoned again tomorrow at 3pm, while the National Assembly is also set to meet at noon.

The agenda for the joint session has been issued, and it comprises eight points that will be discussed.

PTI senators have also announced to attend the session.

The debate on a resolution, moved by the parliamentary affairs minister in the last sitting, will continue. A discussion on the overall law and order situation will also take place.

The issue of vilification of state institutions and personalities associated with them is also a part of the agenda. The economic situation of the country, Kashmir, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and the foreign policy will also be discussed.

Climate change and population growth are also part of the agenda of the joint session.

NA session

On the other hand, the National Assembly session will be held on Monday at noon, and its agenda has been issued.

The agenda includes Aliya Kamran’s call-attention notice on human trafficking, as well as another notice on incidents of violence against women in Islamabad.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb will present bills to amend the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Act, and the Press, Newspaper, News. Agencies and Books Registration Ordinance.

Various reports from 2013-21 will also be discussed.