FIA nabs ‘human smugglers’ from Islamabad

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Islamabad zone arrested two suspects for their suspected involvement in issuing fake visas and human trafficking.

The suspects had extorted Rs7.8 million from three people on the pretext of sending them to the Czech Republic, besides millions from others for the same purpose.

They allegedly extorted large sums of money from innocent people and issued them fake visas.

An FIA spokesman said the suspects arrested from Islamabad were identified as Syed Mazhar Ali and Muhammad Imranullah.

He said several inquiries and cases were registered against Mazhar Ali.

Moreover, after arresting the suspects, an investigation has started.

The arrested suspects were involved in the heinous crime of human smuggling.

The FIA said indiscriminate action will continue against human traffickers. Those duping innocent people of their hard-earned savings in the name of fake visas will now escape the law, the spokesman added.