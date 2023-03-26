Feroze Khan, Muneeb Butt shake hands, ends clashes

Pakistani actors, Feroze Khan and Muneeb Butt were involved in a strong argument over the breach of privacy, following actor Feroze’s Khan’s divorce and the controversy that started among the drama industry, to whether support of go against the “Khaani” star.

As a result of the ongoing controversy many actors sided with the former wife of the actor Aliza Sultan, and bashed him for mistreating her, on the other hand, many took the actor’s side and stood by him by showing support on social media and even main stream media. During the ongoing legal conflict between Feroze and his wife, his legal team filed complaints against all the celebrities who spoke against their client, and followed by an official notice for all the celebrities, which included their personal information, such as home address and contact numbers.

As a reaction to the backlash he received, the actor posted a picture of the legal notice over his social media account, it included all the personal information of the actors including Aiman and Minal Khan. After which, they announced to take legal action against Feroze Khan upon posting their information without permission.

The clashes went a long way between Muneeb Butt and Feroze Khan. Quite recently, both the actors posted on social media that they have mutually ended clashes with each other, after having a talk with their elders, and they also pledged to maintain a relation of love and respect with each other in the future.

View this post on Instagram Via Feroze Khan’s official Instagram

View this post on Instagram Via Muneeb Butt’s official Instagram

Both the actors wrote, “Meri Family aur Feroze ka jo bhi masla hua usko apnay baron ki rehnumai say hum ne yahin khatam karnay ka faisla kiya hai aur ainda aik family ki tarah bahmi ehtaram o mohabbat ka taluq qaim rakhain gy. InshAllah.”

Whereas Feroze Khan also mentioned his “Peer” Sahibzada Sultan under the statement, he is the 10th descendant of Hazrat Sultan Bahoo.

View this post on Instagram Via Muneeb Butt’s Official Instagram

View this post on Instagram Via Feroze Khan’s official Instagram

The actors also posted their official statements explaining the nature of apology, on their Instagram.