Muhammad Nawaz to replace Faheem Ashraf in second T20

Muhammad Nawaz will replace Faheem Ashraf in the second T20 International match against Afghanistan, as Pakistan will have to win the match to level the series and keep hopes of winning the series alive.

Pakistan had lost the first T20 by six wickets against Afghanistan, which was their first ever defeat in any format against the neighbours, Afghanistan.

Muhammad Nawaz’s inclusion means, the trio of spinner/all-rounders Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim and Muhammad Nawaz will play together for the first time.

Even though, the top order and middle order failed badly in the first game, same batters will play the second match too, as they performed well in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Four players had made debut in the first game, Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan and Ihsanullah. But only Ihsanullah showed good performance and picked up two wickets in his first International over.

The match will start at 9 pm Pakistan time once again, whereas the third match of the series will be played on Monday.